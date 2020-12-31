Coffin from Saudi Arabia Washes Up in UK Floods

FAMILY find a coffin from Saudi Arabia as it washes up in UK floods in Northampton.

Walkers were left with a spooky feeling after finding a lidless coffin while out walking near Abington Meadows in Northampton, on Boxing day. The area has suffered from flooding over the Christmas period and many strange objects have been washed up, but the is the strangest.

Russell Moore, aged 49 was walking with his sister Tracey Harper, aged 56, on Boxing day when the pair found the coffin. They searched the area for a body, but none was found. Russell said, “I went out for a walk on the 25th and the whole field was flooded.

“I went for a walk there with my sister the next day. There was a lot of stuff washed up, like a go-kart and a fridge freezer.

“But then all of a sudden there was also this coffin – that was what stuck out the most.”

The plaque on the coffin states that it came from the Ministry of Health for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

