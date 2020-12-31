BrewDog Are Offering Their Bars For Vaccine Roll-Out

BREWDOG co-founder James Watt said the Scottish brewers are offering their bars for the coronavirus vaccine roll-out after the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was recently given approval for use.

After the announcement that the UK vaccine had been approved, Mr Watt took to Twitter to offer the company’s support to the UK’s vaccination strategy, which includes the Pfizer vaccine that is already being used, by suggesting that BrewDog venues could host shot distributions across the country.

Mr Watt wrote: “Hi @MattHancock & @NicolaSturgeon. We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll-out of the vaccine. For free.”

“We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, separate rooms for vaccinations and an ace team who can help organise.

“We want to help.”

Hi @MattHancock & @NicolaSturgeon We would like to offer our closed @BrewDog venues to help with a quick roll out of the vaccine. For free. We have waiting areas, huge refrigerators, seperate rooms for vaccinatations and an ace team who can help organise. We want to help. pic.twitter.com/xljizBcfGx — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) December 31, 2020

According to their company website, the popular chain has around 52 BrewDog bars at various locations across the country and in the tweet aimed at both First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock, Ms Sturgeon actually replied to say: “Thank you. I’ll pass this on to our vaccination team.”

Thanks @NicolaSturgeon – we are here & ready to do whatever we can to help get our country through this pandemic. https://t.co/bON9diyLZy — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) December 31, 2020

Matt Hancock has yet to respond.

A spokeswoman for BrewDog told the PA news agency: “We are excited to work with the Government to do all we can to help with a fast and effective vaccine rollout and we would like to thank Nicola Sturgeon for getting in touch so quickly.”

