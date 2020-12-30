Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Approved for Use in The UK – millions to get jab ‘in weeks’.

OXFORD University’s coronavirus vaccine has finally been approved for use in the UK by regulators. The jab will be rolled out to millions of Brits from Monday, January 4. The news will bring much-needed hope as Covid cases surge, with many thousands receiving treatment for the deadly bug in hospitals around the UK- themselves at breaking point with over-capacity.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.

“This follows rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA, which has concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.”

They added: “The NHS has a clear vaccine delivery plan and decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes. “It has already vaccinated hundreds of thousands of patients with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and its rollout will continue. Now the NHS will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to roll out the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine.”

