Young Boy Saves Baby Sister as Home Burns to the Ground

YOUNG boy saves his baby sister as their home burns to the ground in Tennessee.

The Davidson family from New Tazewell had settled down for the evening like normal at around 8.30, and parents Chris and Nicole and all their three children were in bed. The Davidsons were woken by the smell of smoke and soon the entire house was in flames.

Chris and Nicole were able to pick up sons Eli, aged seven and Elijah who is only two, but baby daughter Erin’s room had become separated by fire and smoke. The frantic parents were unable to reach her.

The rest of the family made it safely outside, but Erin, aged 22 months, remained stuck in her crib in her room. The family tried to reach Erin from outside the house but there was nothing for Dad Chris to climb on. Eli only seven years old, bravely entered the flaming house via the window and took his baby sister from her crib.

Chris said, “We went outside to get to her from the window, but there was nothing for me to stand on to reach up there. So I picked up Eli, who went through the window and was able to grab her from her crib.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Eli. He did something a grown man wouldn’t do.”

The family are now having to rebuild their life but all safely made it out of the fire thanks to Eli who saved his baby sister.

