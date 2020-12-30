Trapped Fox Does ‘Wall of Death Laps’ in Vets Surgery as They Try to Help

TRAPPED fox does ‘wall of death laps’ in a Vets surgery, as they try to help release the poor animal that was stuck in a watering can.

The poor fox that had become stuck with its head in a watering can was taken to the local wildlife hospital, after being found on Monday morning by a Milkwoman.

The “lethargic” fox was carefully released by veterinary staff at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Grays, but it took the opportunity to make a “break for freedom”. The fox started doing “wall of death laps” around the room.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital took to Facebook and said, “the fox did several wall of death laps of the consult room before being captured leaving a trail of destruction, blood and stinky fox urine everywhere. thank goodness it didn’t escaped in the prep room where the damage to the equipment in there would have been worse!”

It is hoped that the fox will be fit enough to be released in a few days, and so far it has received antibiotics and some stitches.

