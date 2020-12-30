Yorkshire microbrewery joins Tesco Incubator Programme

ONE of the biggest problems that new brands have is in making contact with buyers for large supermarkets which is one of the reasons that Dragons Den is so popular as the entrepreneurs in the show can easily make introductions, but at a price!

Recognising this, Tesco in the UK started its Incubator Programme in 2017 in order to choose emerging businesses who appeared to be likely to have a saleable product but may not have the knowledge of mass marketing and supply.

Since then, Tesco has worked with 28 different companies teaching them over one year all of the secrets of dealing with a massive group, understanding marketing, packaging and how to cope with dealing with supply across the UK market.

This year, the Salt Beer Factory, a microbrewery sited in the UNESCO World Heritage village of Saltaire (Yorkshire) and only set up in 2018 has been chosen for the programme and has every chance of becoming a regular supplier to the supermarket chain from its already award-winning brewery.

