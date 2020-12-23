TESCO Limits Purchases To Prevent Food Shortages caused by customers panic-buying



Supermarket giant, Tesco, has placed a purchase limit on goods, to stop customers from panic-buying and creating food shortages like what had happened back in March, with an estimated 15 million shoppers already ringing up £2.5billion in till sales since Monday.

Notices in the supermarkets will inform shoppers they may only buy 3 of any one item, such as rice, milk, toilet roll, and eggs, with bosses assuring the public that there are ample stocks, and to just shop as normal.

Customers in many other UK stores have already complained of empty shelves, Tracy Simpson, of Milton Keynes, said, “Morrisons’ click-and-collect was mayhem, a two-hour wait in the car park and the manager refused to talk to customers”, while Lucy Smith, aged 27, was shopping at a store in Burpham, West Sussex, and reported having a four-pack of Yorkshire puddings actually swiped out of her trolley.

Online retailers like M&S, Asos, and Amazon, who promise next-day delivery are reportedly doing a boom in business.

