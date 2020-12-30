POLICE in Tuscany are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding the discovery of the bodies of an elderly woman and her two adult children.

-- Advertisement --



Three bodies were discovered by authorities in the Tuscan town of Figline Valdarno, about 25 km south of Florence, who had been alerted to the scene when neighbours complained of a foul smell. After entering their small house in the town’s old quarter, they made the grim discovery of three bodies in an advanced stage of decomposition. It is understood all three died about six weeks ago.

They have been identified as an elderly woman and her two middle-aged children, who were described in local Tuscan media as a reserved and polite family who spoke with northern Italian accents. It is understood they had returned to Italy after years in Argentina to seek cancer treatment for the 77-year old woman.

Investigators believe that, following the death from cancer of their mother, the two siblings dosed themselves with heavy medication before stabbing each other to death. It has also been suggested that the son, 51, may have killed his sister, 46, before taking his own life. A single blade found on the scene has been taken by police for further examination, and the tragic case is still under investigation.

Earlier this month police discovered human remains packed in suitcases on the outskirts of Florence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tragedy in Tuscany as Family of 3 Found Dead near Florence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.