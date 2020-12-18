Suitcases containing human remains found

FOUR suitcases containing dismembered human corpses have been found on the outskirts of Florence, Italy.

The Italian authorities have found four suitcases, of which at least three contain human remains, reportedly from two different people.

All the suitcases were found covered in mud, leading the Italian police to suspect that they have been on the farm for quite some time.

An investigation has been launched to determine who the bodies belong to and when they were deposited there.

The last suitcase was located on Wednesday, December 16, and authorities are analyzing its contents.

The previous one was found on Monday, December 14, and contained parts of the dismembered corpse of a woman, specifically, a torso in an advanced state of decomposition, according to local media.

Last week the authorities found two other suitcases also with human remains wrapped in a cloth inside, although in this case they belonged to a man.

The first suitcase was located by the owner of the land while he was cleaning the field to avoid flood problems. A day later, he saw the second, about 70 meters away, with other parts of the body, specifically the lower extremities.

An autopsy determined that the remains of these first two suitcases belong to the same person (in the absence of the DNA test it is believed that they belong to a male between 40 and 60 years old), the victim of a knife wound to the throat.

The fingerprints of one of the bodies found belong to an Albanian man named Shpetim Pasho, according to Italian newspaper La Reppublica.

This has led the media to suggest that the remains belong to Shpetim and his wife Teuta, who disappeared in 2015 when they went to Italy to visit one of their children. He was in prison near where the suitcases containing human remains were found.

