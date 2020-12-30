Subway Launch New Vegan Sub And Cookie In Time For Veganuary

SUBWAY launch a brand-new vegan sub and vegan double choc cookie just in time for Veganuary.

Subway is expanding its plant-based menu after introducing the vegan T.L.C. (Tastes Like Chicken) Sub and Vegan Double Choc Cookie in a move that will delight fans of cruelty-free food.

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “Our new plant-based T.L.C. Sub will delight both our vegan and non-vegan fans – we’ve created a product that tastes so much like our flavour-full chicken breast strips, guests will be surprised it’s not the real thing. With our new additions, we now have one of the biggest and tastiest plant-based menus on the high street, to offer you even more choice.”

Veganuary is a UK nonprofit organisation that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January.

McDonald’s are also set to join the meat-free market after it was announced last month that the fast-food chain were to launch the meatless ‘McPlant’ burger in selected markets next year.

Following a successful trial at select Birmingham and Manchester locations, Subway UK added a vegan meatball sub, a sandwich features vegan meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and topped with dairy-free cheese, to its permanent menu in March 2020.