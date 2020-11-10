McDonald’s set to launch meatless ‘McPlant’ burger next year

McDONALD’S is set to launch the meatless ‘McPlant’ burger in selected markets next year with the plant-based burger looking to closely resemble meat in taste, texture and colour.

In an announcement made on Monday, November 9, the company is looking to capitalise on the growing number of people who do not eat meat, having fallen behind in the market to rivals Burger King, which was the first to launch a vegetarian version of its iconic ‘Whopper’ burger in April 2019.

As consumers become more aware of their health, the impact of livestock farming on the environment and animal rights, other giants in the fast-food industry have started to introduce meat-free substitutes.

McDonald’s had already tested out a plant-based burger in Canada in cooperation with the company Beyond Meat, which specialises in vegan meat substitutes, with a new line being produced exclusively for McDonald’s and set to be introduced in selected markets next year.

McDonald’s international operations head, Ian Borden, said: “We are excited about the opportunity because we believe we have a proven, delicious-tasting product.”

McDonald’s also said also considering plant-based substitutes for chicken products and for its egg and bacon breakfast sandwiches, in a move that will delight fans of cruelty-free food across the world.

