Nurse Strips off PPE and has sex with hospital COVID-19 patient in Indonesia.

The Nurse in question was suspended after having admitted to having sex with a COVID-19 patient, in Jakarta’s Wisma Atlet Kemayoran field Hospital in Indonesia.

The incident was brought to light when the patient shared details of having sex with a nurse in a toilet on social media. The patient even went so far as to post dirty WhatsApp messages that the pair had shared, and also a photo of the abandoned PPE on the floor.

Indonesia has strict anti-pornography laws, and the PPE photo, could actually land the pair in prison for 10 years. So far the Nurse has tested negative for COVID, but the patient is still infected.

Currently both parties are in isolation due to the COVID risks, but they have admitted to the liaison and have been arrested. The patient has since unsurprisingly chosen to up the privacy on their social media accounts.

