Driver Flees from Police and Leaves Child in the Car on Christmas Day

DRIVER flees from police and leaves child alone in the car on Christmas day, along with a stash of drugs.

Christmas day for most is a day to be spent at home with family and friends while eating too much. But for a Cambridgeshire driver Christmas day went a little differently, and ended with them leaving a child alone in the car and running from the police.

Police pulled a silver Vauxhall over in Cambridge, but the driver left the car, complete with child and drugs, and fled from the police. The child has been confirmed safe by the police who also seized an unknown amounts of drugs from the vehicle.

The suspect is known to police, who quipped on Twitter that they would see the driver soon. Cambridgeshire Police tweeted and said, “The driver of this Vauxhall decided to make a run for it after we stopped them in Cambridge on Christmas Day, leaving behind their young child and drugs.

“Rest assured, we know who you are and have safeguarded your child and seized your car/drugs.

“We’ll see you soon!”

