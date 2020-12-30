McDonald’s Warns ‘Some Ingredients May Be Missing’ Following Brexit

McDonald’s warns customers that ‘some ingredients may be missing’ from their food following Brexit

Food giant McDonald’s had to do some serious backpedalling after a branch in Penge, south east London posted warnings in the store on Wednesday, December 30, that some items “may be unavailable” because of supply chain issues following Brexit.

The signs in the windows read: “Due to supply challenges following Brexit, some of our menu may be unavailable or have ingredients missing eg. lettuce, tomato.”

McDonald’s told the Sun that the posters were promptly removed and that they aren’t expecting any issues with the supply of ingredients. It seems that most customers weren’t all that bothered about the potential omission of salad from their burgers.

One person tweeted: “Who buys a Big Mac for the lettuce?” while another added: “I honestly can’t see the average McD customers objecting to the omission of lettuce and tomato.”

