SISTERS Fined £150 For Feeding The Birds McDonald's in Manchester



Jacqueline and Nicola Falconer, from Worsley, Salford, were out Christmas shopping in Manchester City centre on Wednesday, December 9, and, feeling hungry, the sisters decided to get a sausage and egg McMuffin takeaway from McDonald’s, and proceeded to sit on the steps in Picadilly Garden to enjoy their meal, when a flock of pigeons came near to see what was going on, so the sisters threw them some of their hash browns to peck on.

Just seconds later, two police officers arrived and informed them that there was a sign prohibiting feeding the birds and that they were liable to a £150 fine.

Jacqueline, aged 53, said, “We are both scared of birds, and they were flying at us, so we threw the food to get them to go away. Straight away, these two officers came over and said we were not allowed to throw food to the birds, and there was a sign stating so. There were no signs where we were sitting. The officers just pointed to a sign that was on the other side of Piccadilly Gardens”.

She continued, “Both my sister and I suffer from anxiety and we just needed to get these birds off our back. I have a heart condition and I’ve recently overcome breast cancer, so it’s just quite a stressful time for me at the moment. We are going to appeal the fine, £150 is a lot of money that neither of us has to spare, especially as I’m currently on furlough and only receiving 80% pay. If the appeal isn’t accepted, then we will have to fight it in court. It’s so ridiculous. I’ve never heard anything like it”.

