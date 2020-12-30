Lord Alan Sugar Loses Both Brother and Sister to Covid Within Two Weeks

WITHIN two weeks after he loses his brother, Lord Alan Sugar has announced that his sister has passed away from Covid.

Lord Sugar took to Twitter this morning (December 30) to reveal that his 88-year-old sister Shirley had passed away: “My eldest sister Shirley passed away today at the age of 88 she had been sick for a while but I guess covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek who passed 2 weeks ago . RIP SHIRL”

My eldest sister Shirley passed away today at the age of 88 she had been sick for a while but I guess covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek who passed 2 weeks ago . RIP SHIRL pic.twitter.com/IldwzQS6WP

— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 30, 2020

The sad announcement from the 73-year-old comes not long after he revealed that his “long-suffering” brother Derek has lost his battle with coronavirus that “complicated” his underlying health issues on December 15.

“Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek – another victim of Covid, which added to his underlying health issues,” said The Apprentice host and business magnate.

“He was a lifetime passionate Spurs supporter. “I never forget my sister-in-law joking with me, thanking me for buying him the club. A sad day for us all in the family.” Our condolences go out to Mr Sugar and his family at this tough time.

