Lord Alan Sugar Announces The Death Of His Brother.

LORD ALAN SUGAR announced his “long-suffering” brother Derek has lost his battle with coronavirus that “complicated” his underlying health issues. Lord Sugar, now 73, took to social media in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec.15, morning to announce the sad news that his brother Derek has died from coronavirus. The Apprentice boss noted that he suffered from underlying health issues which were complicated by the relentless disease.

Lord Sugar’s update was immediately met with messages of support from followers. One tweeted back: “May his memory be a blessing. Sincere condolences.” While another replied: “So so sorry for your family’s loss Lord Sugar. Those who dispute Covid as a myth/not serious need to read all these posts. It’s just so sad.”

Taking to Instagram, Lord Sugar shared a sweet photograph of his “long-suffering” sibling alongside a lengthy caption. “My brother Derek died today another victim of covid which complicated his underlying health problems,” he wrote. “He was a life long Spurs fan and my sister in law made me laugh in 1991 thanking me for buying Spurs for him.

