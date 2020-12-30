Khamzat Chimaev in Covid-19 Recovery as Leon Edwards Fight is Scrapped.

It has now been revealed, the reason for the cancellation of the welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night on Fight Island on January 20.

Reports from the US have confirmed that Chimaev was forced off the card after medical tests showed that he had not fully recovered from the effects of COVID-19.

-- Advertisement --



MMA Junkie reported via Chimaev’s team that the undefeated welterweight tested positive for coronavirus in early-December but, despite seeming to shake off the illness, X-rays of his lungs showed that he hasn’t returned to full health.

That assessment was subsequently reported by ESPN, who shared a statement from Chimaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz. It read: “Khamzat had coronavirus and when he went back to the gym, his lungs did not recover 100%. He needs time for his lungs to recover, and right now it’s about taking that necessary time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Khamzat Chimaev in Covid-19 Recovery as Leon Edwards Fight is Scrapped”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page