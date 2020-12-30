INMATE Found Dead In Malaga Prison Cell, discovered during the morning inmate count



The prison staff association in Malaga has confirmed in a statement that a 51-year-old inmate was discovered dead in his cell, in the Alhaurin De La Torre penitentiary, on the morning of Wednesday, December 30, during the inmate count that takes place each morning at dawn.

Reportedly, members of the prison staff tried to resuscitate the prisoner, but it was in vain, as it was apparent that he had died some hours previously, and there were clear indications in his cell that his cause of death was not of natural causes, but most likely self-inflicted, and the incident is under investigation by officers of the Malaga Guardia Civil.

