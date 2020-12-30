EU Officials Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With The UK

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signing ceremony in Brussels. The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in an RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

The U.K. Parliament will later today, Wednesday, start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britain’s Parliament, and then from the EU’s legislature, which is expected to take a few weeks.

Mr Johnson commented, quote: “We will now open a new chapter in our national story, striking free trade deals around the world, adding to the agreements with 63 countries we have already achieved, and reasserting Global Britain as a liberal, outward-looking force for good.

“Those of us who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU never sought a rupture with our closest neighbours. We would never wish to rupture ourselves from fellow democracies beneath whose soil lie British war graves in tranquil cemeteries, often tended by local schoolchildren, a testament to our shared struggle for freedom and everything we cherish in common. What we sought was not a rupture but a resolution, a resolution of the old and vexed question of Britain’s political relations with Europe, which bedevilled our post-War history.”

