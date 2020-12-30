BRIT Arrested After Stolen Van Chase On Costa Del Sol Leaves One Policeman In Hospital



A 28-year-old British man was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday, December 29, after a high-speed police chase along the A-7 from Motril, in the direction of Malaga.

-- Advertisement --



Sources reported that a delivery man had left his van unattended on the seafront in Motril while making a delivery to a restaurant, at around 11.30am, and the suspected thief had commandeered the vehicle, which was then reported stolen, and ended in the police chase on the A-7.

The chase came to a sudden end in Algarrobo when it is reported the British man rammed the pursuing police vehicle, containing three officers, off the road, causing it to flip over, with one 40-year-old officer suffering serious head injuries, being air-ambulanced to Malaga Regional hospital, and the other two officers being taken to Axarquía Regional Hospital, where they were released after check-ups.

After the ramming incident, the suspect allegedly took off on foot, pursued by the officers, and reportedly injured two more officers, resisting arrest whilst being detained, and is now in police custody.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brit Arrested After Stolen Van Chase On Costa Del Sol Leaves One Policeman In Hospital”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.