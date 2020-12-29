Three Guardia Civil officers have been injured in Velez-Malaga after being rammed by a stolen van following a police chase on the A-7 towards Algarrobo.

ONE of the officers had to be airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ at around 11.45am on Tuesday, December 29.

-- Advertisement --



The other two sustained minor injuries.

The van had been stolen from Motril, and when the police tried to stop the drover who rammed the van into their car.

He has been arrested.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three police officers injured after being rammed in car chase”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.