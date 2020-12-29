Three police officers injured after being rammed in car chase

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: AEGC Guardia Civil

Three Guardia Civil officers have been injured in Velez-Malaga after being rammed by a stolen van following a police chase on the A-7 towards Algarrobo.

ONE of the officers had to be airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ at around 11.45am on Tuesday, December 29.

The other two sustained minor injuries.

The van had been stolen from Motril, and when the police tried to stop the drover who rammed the van into their car.


He has been arrested.

