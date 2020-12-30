Brexit: MPs Overwhelmingly Back EU-UK Trade Deal

MPs overwhelmingly back EU-UK trade deal after being approved by 521 votes to 73 ahead of the December 31 Brexit deadline.

The House of Commons backed the agreement, struck between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU on Christmas Eve, with a majority of 448.

The deal, which stretches to 1,246 pages and covers £660bn worth of trade, will now pass to the House of Lords with the government hoping all parliamentary stages can be completed by the end of the day.

Peers are set to begin their debate on the trade agreement from 3 pm with the government now looking more likely to have the UK-EU agreement to come into force at 11 pm tomorrow (December 31).

This latest part of the process comes after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper this morning during a brief signing ceremony in Brussels.

On December 31, 2020, the transition period will end and the deadline for leaving the EU single market by the United Kingdom will pass. Failure to reach an agreement with the EU would mean the return of customs and other trade barriers, which could disrupt supply chains.

