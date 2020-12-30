Brecon Beacons Turn Away Hundreds of Visitors Despite Lockdown

BRECON BEACONS turn away hundreds of visitors despite the national lockdown in Wales.

The local police started to turn visitors away on Tuesday, after hundreds flocked to the natural spot and over 500 cars were seen filling roads in the Welsh national park.

The County Council for Powys has said that they are on Alert Level 4, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. A national lockdown in Wales began on December 20.

Police gave warnings to some visitors, who then left, while others were given fixed penalty notices. Dyfed-Powys Police’s, Inspector Andrew Williams said, “We are carrying out high-visibility patrols at Storey Arms and engaging with people to remind them of their responsibilities to adhere to Welsh Government lockdown restrictions”

According to the BBC, even Londoners had travelled to the Brecon Beacons, even though only essential travel is allowed under the current Tier 4 regulations.

