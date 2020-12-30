Hundreds Evacuated After a Massive Landslide Hits the town of Ask in Norway.

A large mud landslide has hit the town of Ask, a municipality in southeastern Norway, according to police and local media. Early reports indicate at least 10 people have been injured, one of them critically, police said- a total of 26 people remain unaccounted for.

Some 500 people were evacuated, Police were alerted about the landslide around 4 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC) this morning. The incident impacted 14 houses, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported. All available emergency resources have been deployed, including helicopters. Police, emergency services with the military and the Red Cross assisting the rescue effort.

The evacuees have been sent to a nearby hotel to be registered and offered assistance. The landslide caused power outages, impacting 495 residents, Geologists are also at the scene and assessing the situation.

Emergency calls had come in from people in the Gjerdrum municipality, home to 5,000 people, saying their whole house was moving, an emergency worker said: “So there are dramatic reports and the situation is serious. Conditions are challenging. It is dark and the weather is bad, with more daylight expected soon, assessing the situation would be easier.”

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg offered her sympathies, saying: “It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to everyone affected by the landslide.”

