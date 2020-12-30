Boris Johnson Set To Address The Nation Today

BORIS Johnson is set to address the nation today and deliver a Tier update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to deliver a televised address from Downing Street at 5pm today, Wednesday, December 30 following discussions between Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the House of Commons about Tier 4 lockdowns.

The Health Secretary is expected to plunge many more areas of England into the tough Tier 4 lockdown, while it is anticipated that Gavin Williamson will give an update about the reopening of schools after Christmas.

The Prime Minister’s address comes as experts warn Mr Johnson that restrictive measures such as those employed in November simply aren’t “strong enough” to slow the current rate of infection, and fears abound that an even stricter Tier 5 could be introduced.

“We are ruling nothing out, the new strain is of serious concern,” a senior Whitehall source told the Express.

“Tier 4 appears to not be strong enough.”

