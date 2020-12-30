13 Million Brits In Anxious Wait To See if They are Going Into Tier 4 Lockdown.

The UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, has vowed ‘further action’ to tackle surging coronavirus cases – despite a dramatic vaccine breakthrough. This means that another 13 million people could soon be ordered into a highly restrictive Tier 4 lockdown from as early as today.

Mr Hancock is set to announce today, Wednesday, whether measures should be tightened across more of England, with swathes of Cumbria, Lancashire and the Midlands looking most likely to be upgraded. Although he enthused this morning about the approval of the Oxford / AstraZeneca, he nevertheless reminded the public that he would not hesitate to impose the strictest rules available to halt and contain the spread of the new variant of the contagion.

The health secretary also revealed that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will soon announce changes to the plans for schools to return in January later, with secondaries expected to keep classrooms closed for longer while testing systems are put in place.

