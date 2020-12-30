Agent’s Body Found Hours After Car Crashes into River

AN agent’s body has been found in the water hours after car crashes into the Urumea river in Spain.

A petrol vehicle for the Ertzaintza police crashed into the Urumea river in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The car entered the water in the Spanish City of San Sabastian at 3.30 am after officers had been patrolling the María Cristina bridge area. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Only one of the Ertzaintza agents was able to free themselves from the car in the water, and they are currently recovering in hospital. The body of the agent that was tragically unable to leave the car was found still inside the vehicle this morning.

