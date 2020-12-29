Whirlwind Lockdown Romance Ends in Marriage

THE WHIRLWIND lockdown romance of a pair of senior citizens ends in marriage.

The pair met on the Match.com online dating site and only had their first date just before the first lockdown began. Veryan Greenwood, aged 61, and Philip Dunn, aged 75, started their whirlwind romance after both having been alone for seven years.

Philip said, “I had been on my own for seven years after my wife, Carole, tragically took her own life in April 2013. We were married for the best part of 35 years, and her death has terribly affected me. I was wrapped up in grief, guilt and anger.

“However, I didn’t like being alone and I wanted to find a life partner.”

The pair had their first date, that went so well that they met up again after a few days. The lockdown was then announced so the pair made the decision that to be able to still see each other they would need to move in together, so that is exactly what they did.

In true whirlwind style Veryan proposed to Philip after only a few weeks, and he said yes. The couple set out to marry in November, but the second lockdown then hit and plans changed again. Philip and Veryan married just before Christmas.

