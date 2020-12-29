GUARDIA CIVIL Catch illegal hunters using gun with silencer, and hiding animal carcasses after beheading them.

The Guardia Civil and Seprona have captured four hunters in the Sierra de Gredos Regional Game Reserve, that were hunting unlawfully. They had also breached coronavirus restrictions and jumped boundaries to carry out the illegal hunt.

The hunters were witnessed shooting an animal using a gun with a silencer attached before beheading the animal. The gun and the parts of the animal were then seen to be hidden in different locations, helped by darkness.

The area was searched and further finds were made, helping prove that the hunters knew that they were acting illegally.

