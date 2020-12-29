Transfer Target Wilfried Zaha Inspires Palace’s Draw Against Leicester

TRANSFER target Wilfried Zaha inspires Crystal Palace’s draw against high-flying Leicester City who drop points for the second game in a row.

AC Milan target Wilfried Zaha‘s strike in the 58th minute put the home side ahead after the Foxes spurned a number of first-half opportunities before the visitors were finally rescued by a late Harvey Barnes strike.

Palace suffered two defeats over Christmas including a 7-0 thrashing from Liverpool and must have feared the worst when Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up to take a penalty on 18 minutes after Tomkins caught Thomas in the area.

However, with main penalty takers, Vardy and Tielemans on the bench, Iheanacho stepped up but lacked the confidence of his teammates and Guaita made a comfortable save.

Zaha started and finished a wonderful counter-attack before the hour mark and Palace looked good to hang on for the win, however, the visitors pressed and Harvey Barnes scored for the second game in a row, after making his way along the top of the area before sending a low shot home on 83 minutes to rescue the Foxes.

The result sends Leicester back into second and face Newcastle United on Sunday, while Palace are next in Premier League action on Saturday at home against Sheffield United after moving up one place into 13th following this result.

