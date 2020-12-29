CRYSTAL PALACE’S Wilfried Zaha Reportedly Wanted By AC Milan in January



Wilfried Zaha, the star player of Crystal Palace, is reportedly a January transfer target of Italian giants AC Milan, who are looking for a goalscorer to lead them to their first Italian Serie A league title in 10 years, not having won the Scudetto since 2010/2011, and are looking to end Juventus’ dominance in Italian football.

Zaha, the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international, is on course for his best goalscoring tally ever this season, already with eight goals, and two assists in 14 games, and has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for more than 18 months, but with him being under contract at Selhurst Park until 2023, it will take a large offer to tempt the club to sell their top player.

At 28, Zaha is at what many would class as coming to the prime age for strikers, and this season he has been operating more like an out-and-out striker, which has resulted in his impressive goal tally so far, considering the service he has been receiving is not as impressive sadly.

