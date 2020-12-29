Scotland Faces a £9 Billion Economic Hit Over Brexit Trade Deal.

According to Scotland’s Constitution Secretary, Michael Russell, the economy is facing a £9 billion hit as a result of the Brexit trade deal struck between the UK and EU. The PM’s Brexit deal could hit jobs and the economy “at the worst possible time”, he said.

‘The extra costs could make Scottish businesses uncompetitive in key markets such as manufacturing, agriculture and food and drink,” he added. MPs and peers will be called back to Westminster on December 30 to vote on the deal, but MEPs are not expected to approve it until the new year, meaning it will have to apply provisionally until they give it the green light.

The Scottish government intends to set up a Dumfries and Galloway airfield as an emergency lorry park. It is hoped that it will help avoid any post-Brexit freight travel disruption between Scotland and Northern Ireland at Cairnryan port. The draft treaty and associated Brexit agreements stretch to 1,246 pages of complex legal text with Boris Johnson.

