Russia Admits Covid Death Toll Is Over Three Times Higher Than Reported

RUSSIA admits that their Covid death toll is over three times higher than previously reported after coming under criticism for only listing Covid deaths where an autopsy confirms the virus was the main cause.

New figures show that more than 186,000 Russians have died from the virus, up from the 55,265 the country officially reported, meaning that Russia has the world’s third-highest Covid-19 death toll moving ahead of India but behind the United States with 333,140 and Brazil with 191,139.

President Vladimir Putin, who recently decided he WILL receive the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, said the low numbers were because the country had handled the pandemic so well, however, Alexei Raksha, a demographer who left Rosstat in July, told AFP last week that the Russian health ministry and the consumer health ministry have been falsifying coronavirus numbers.

Government statistics agency Rosstat said on Monday, December 28, that the number of deaths from all causes between January and November had risen by 229,700 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said: “More than 81 percent of this increase in mortality over this period is due to Covid,” meaning that over 186,000 Russians have died from Covid-19 in that period.

