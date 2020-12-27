Russia’s President Vladimir Putin WILL Receive Sputnik V Vaccine

KREMLIN spokesman Dmitry Peskov reveals Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has decided he WILL receive the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking to Rossiya 1 TV Channel on its website, the spokesman was quoted as saying about Putin: “He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed.”

If the Russian President does finally get the vaccine, then he will join several world leaders who have received their first dose of the vaccine, including US President-Elect Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who received his on Christmas Day.

However, Putin’s friend President Donald Trump has yet to receive his.

The Kremlin has stated that people over 60 could start requesting shots on Monday, December 28, which was confirmed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his website today (December 27).

68-year-old Putin said earlier that the Russian vaccine was effective and safe and he saw no reason not to be vaccinated adding that he was waiting until it became available.

Worryingly, coronavirus figures keep rising in Russia and on Christmas Eve, the country added 29,935 COVID-19 infections, which was a new daily maximum since the outbreak of the pandemic, and they also recorded 635 deaths that day.

