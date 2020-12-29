FREAK Stag do accident left dad paralysed and told he would never walk again, but he is still fighting and against all the odds, he is even winning.

Keith Dungait, aged 44, was involved in a swimming pool accident two years ago in Majorca, while on a stag do. After fighting for his life the Dad from Morpeth, Northumberland was told by Doctors that no matter what, he would never walk again. Keith came home after that fateful day just before Christmas two years ago, after spending months in hospital from the accident that happened in July 2018.

-- Advertisement --



Dad Keith has never given up and after two years he is now able to stand and has started to walk. He can only walk around 10 steps each day at the moment, but has set himself a massive task of walking 1,000 steps before February, and all to raise money for a friend.

Keith said, “The goal is to raise the equivalent of £10 per step by the end of January, totalling £10 000,”

“It is taking it out of me but to aid my recovery, I like to push myself and have targets to aim for. So it was a way to challenge myself and help Gemma.”

The money raised will help cover the costs of the new trial drug that Gemma needs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Freak Stag Do Accident Left Dad Paralysed but He is Still Fighting”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.