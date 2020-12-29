STAYCATION Hideaway Glamping – Making The Most of Staying Home when you cannot get away.

With the Coronavirus restrictions constantly changing and international travel being even more tricky, glamping and staycations could be an option for some.

-- Advertisement --



If the thought of hiding away from it all and connecting with nature appeals, there are plenty of ideas. Lincolnshire is soon to be the home to Big Sky Hideaway, which will have not only 12 acres of forests but Crowdfunded alpacas too.

Dave and Em Cornthwaite, the founders of Big Sky Hideaway, are creating a glamping site with a difference. The accommodation will not be the only unique features as it will also boast solar power too. Guests will be able to relax in a converted American school bus, a Lotus bell tent or even a double decker bus.

Dave explained, “We want to give people a lovely place where they can come and pause and take a break from the busyness of life as we know it. A good connection to nature is really important for that kind of peaceful holiday so we have the woodland to walk around and 14 acres of lovely meadow as well.

“Each glamping pod will have their own private area with a firebowl and be a good distance away from the other campers”

The pair aim to provide plenty of space for social distancing and plan to open early next year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Staycation Hideaway Glamping – Making The Most of Staying Home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.