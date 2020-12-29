Forty Kinahan Cartel Members Jailed Across Europe Since 2017

THE GARDAI’S Organised and Serious Crime Unit says it will continue to target the powerful Kinahan Cartel in their native Ireland and their bases overseas.

Since 2017, forty members of the Kinahan cartel have been convicted and jailed in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, and Australia. The criminals range from lowly lookouts and drug dealers operating in Dublin’s inner city to international professional assassins and weapon traffickers.

Several alleged gang members have also been arrested in Spain, though the collapse of a 500 million euro money laundering trial earlier in the year forced a Spanish court to return the cartel’s lucrative assets.

Despite the successful rate of convictions against members, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll told RTE that the investigation into the gang is “not over” and that Gardai will focus their efforts on “hitting the leadership, their assets, firearms, and associates”.

Led by Christy Kinahan, who can speak multiple languages, the gang rose from a network of Dublin drug dealers to become one of the most sophisticated organisations in the European underworld. They are allegedly responsible for importing and distributing drugs and firearms to other gangs across the continent as well as exercising huge power in their native Ireland.

