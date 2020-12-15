Couple Sentenced for Laundering €500k for Kinahan Cartel

DUBLIN’S Special Criminal Court has sentenced a couple for laundering 500 thousand euro for the infamous Kinahan Cartel.

Gardai uncovered the massive money laundering scheme when they seized an illegal Kinahan arms depot on the outskirts of the Irish capital. Pistols, revolvers, a sub-machine gun and an assault rifle were among the massive haul, which led detectives to 48-year old Kinahan gangmember Jonathan Harding.

During their investigations into the gun smuggler, Gardai discovered that he and his partner Carol Davis has laundered nearly half a million euro for the Kinahans over a five year period. Financial records show that the couple, who lived separately in South Dublin and County Kildare, lodged €470 thousand through five bank accounts between 2012 and 2016.

Harding admitted to the charges and was jailed for five years for money laundering, as well as a ten year sentence for the firearms bust. His partner, Carol Davis, told investigators that she had believed the money had been made through Harding’s legitimate mechanic business. She was given a three year suspended sentence, with the court taking into account that she was a mother-of-two as well as a carer for her elderly relatives.

The Judge said that the case highlighted the massive profits generated by the Kinahan Cartel, who rose from a Dublin drug gang to become one of Europe’s most sophisticated criminal networks. He said purchase of over 100 flights by the couple, which was almost certainly used to ferry gangmembers between their operations in Ireland, the UK, Spain, and the Netherlands among other bases.

Since a dramatic gang war broke between the Kinahans and their rival Hutch gang, Irish authorities have been working closely with their British and Spanish counterparts to dismantle the powerful and ruthless cartel who are major players in European arms and drugs trafficking.

