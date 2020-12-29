First Patient in UK to Get Pfizer Vaccine Receives Second Jab.

The world’s first patient to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside a clinical trial has just received her second jab. Margaret Keenan, a 91-year-old grandmother, was given the booster injection at Coventry’s University Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 29, three weeks after making history with the first one on 8 December. Some 616,933 people in the UK have now received the coronavirus jab between that milestone and 20 December, according to the latest Department of Health figures published last week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Christmas Eve that almost 800,000 people had been given their first dose of the two-stage vaccine. The initial jabs were given in hospitals, but the rollout has since widened to GP-led sites and care homes.

Mrs Keenan, a grandmother of four, declared it was “a privilege” when she received her first dose and described it as “the best early birthday present I could wish for” as it meant she could spend time with her family and friends “after being on my own” for most of 2020.

