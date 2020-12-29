Dad Dies on Christmas Day After Waking with Headache

DAD dies tragically on Christmas day after waking with a headache despite being healthy.

Mark Cox, aged 38, from Tonteg, near Pontypridd was apparently healthy and never smoked or drank. He had spent Christmas Eve playing with his young children Lily, 12, and Connor, aged 9. All were wearing matching Christmas PJ’s and enjoying family time together.

Wife Tracey, aged 36 did not know anything was wrong as the family settled down to wait for Santa, but when she woke on Christmas day, Mark was suffering a headache at around 6 am.

Mark was taken to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales after Tracey called emergency services, she had even performed CPR on her husband as the family waited for help to arrive.

Tragically Mark died of a brain aneurysm that had never been diagnosed. Mark’s sister Natalie Nash said, “Mark was loved by all that met him; he was kind, caring, funny, sociable and the wittiest person I knew. He was a crucial part of our family and will be missed so much.” She has set up a GoFundMe page for the family, and so far has raised over £10,000.

