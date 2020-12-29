FIREFIGHTERS beat massive blaze in Manchester that started on Sunday night near Hooten Lane, as crews worked overnight to bring the fire under control.

Initially six fire engines attended the blaze from across Manchester, including engines from Farnworth, Hindley and Atherton. They were joined by the Leigh Technical Response Unitand a lorry for hose laying came from Bolton North. Emergency services has been alerted on Sunday evening that compacted hay had caught fire.

The fire covered about 100 sqm, as the massive hay pile helped the fire spread quickly. Firefighters used handheld jets to tackle the 300 tonnes of hay and wood that were burning and they were assisted at the scene by the North West Ambulance Service, and the Greater Manchester Police.

Be Levy, Area Manager said “I’d like to personally thank fire crews who have ended their Christmas working tirelessly in arduous conditions including rain, mud and snow, to ensure the impact of this incident is as minimal as possible for local residents.” The fire was safely put out.

