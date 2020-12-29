Can he find the other owners?

Q.- In a recent question you remarked that the name of the president would appear on the property register if he was an owner in the community. I am trying to create some democracy in our urbanisation, but the administrator controls access to the foreign addresses of the owners. They are from Belgium and Holland and Madrid. How can I write to them directly? Will the property register contain details of home addresses and is there some easy way to access it?

D R (Costa Blanca)

-- Advertisement --



A.- First, Spain’s data protection law prohibits the administrator from revealing personal details of the owners. This includes their foreign addresses and their e-mails.

To obtain a Nota Simple from the property register you need to present some justification for it such as a declaration that you intend to buy the property. A lawyer can do this by e-mail. However, the property register only gives the name of the registered owner.

Your only recourse is to catch the owners in person when they visit their properties. The problem with democracy is the amount of effort involved to make it work.

Send your questions for David Searl through lawyers Ubeda-Retana and Associates in Fuengirola at Ask@lawtaxspain.com, or call 952 667 090.