Julen case property owner pays €500 to avoid prison

THE owner of the property in Totalan, Malaga, where two-year-old Julen died after falling down a well, has avoided prison after paying €500 in compensation.

His defence lawyer, Antonio Flores, explained that the man doesn’t even have enough money to eat, and that the lawyer’s office has lent him money to avoid him going to prison.

He is unemployed, which is why he is unable to pay the agreed €50 per month to Julen’s parents.

David Serrano was sentenced by a Malaga criminal court to one year in prison, and to pay the parents of Julen, who died in January 2018, €89,529 in compensation, plus €663,982 to the Junta de Andalucia to cover the expense of the rescue operation.

The judge agreed to give him a suspended sentence as long as he committed no crime in two years and paid €50 to Julen’s parents every month until his situation improved. He also had to inform the court if he planned to change his address.

Malaga Public Prosecutor and the private accusation had demanded that he be sent to prison immediately, as he has only paid €100 of the compensation he was sentenced to pay over the past 11 months and they have highlighted that he is breaching the conditions allowing him to benefit from the suspended sentence.

Julen, fell into an uncovered borehole for a well dug in Cerro de la Corona, 25 to 30 centimetres wide and 107 metres deep. He had run off on his own while his father and David Serrano were preparing to cook a paella. His body was found days later.

