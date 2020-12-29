Premier League Could be Halted For TWO WEEKS in January.

Everton and Liverpool may face a two-week break as Premier League clubs discuss the rising Covid-19 cases. Premier League chairmen are reportedly informally discussing the prospect of a two-week break in January in a bid to combat further outbreaks.

Nine matches in League One and League Two were called off on Tuesday night, Dec. 29, as well as Millwall vs Watford in the Championship. All 64 clubs taking part in the third round of the cup will have to take tests before the round of matches, with the Football Association paying for all checks for sides from outside the Premier League.

Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers could see their season halted after over a third of the 2020-21 campaign gone. Villa sit in fifth place from 14 games, Albion in 19th and Wolves in 11th.

Villa are gunning for a return to European football while West Brom are hoping to avoid an immediate relegation to the Championship after hiring Sam Allardyce. All three teams saw their seasons postponed for three months last season when the Covid-19 pandemic first took hold.

