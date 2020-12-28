Traditional Spanish Roscons with a hidden surprise from bakers Horno Arguiñano in La Rioja.

The baker is said to have hidden around one hundred treats in the must have Christmas Roscons, in the hopes of boosting the local economy.

The company is set to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary and to finish the year with a merry twist it has hidden culinary treats to help local bars, restaurants and cafes. The treats include a fantastic selection of meals out around the city, and also winery visits.

Owner, Eduardo Villar who is also the president of the Spanish Confederation of Bakery, Pastry, Pastry and Related Products said he wanted to “encourage the citizens of La Rioja and the provinces bordering on the consumption of local and regional products. The hotel industry, as we know, has been severely punished during the health crisis and needs now more than ever, to have our support, with that of all citizens”.

