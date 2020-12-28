Body Found in Canal is That of Missing Mum-of-Two

A BODY found in a California canal is that of missing Mum-of-two.

A body was found in the canal in Tracy, California, by fisherman after a woman went missing before Christmas. The body has been confirmed as that of Chenin Carlson, aged 36 from California.

Chenin had been reported as missing when she did not start at her new job at Amazon. The body was found in the water near her new office by two fishermen, the day after she went missing.

Chenin’s car was also absent and has not yet been found. The police are looking for the gray Honda Pilot, from 2008 and the death is now considered murder by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

