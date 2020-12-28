Pressure Grows on the NHS as Covid Hospital Cases Surge Towards First Wave Peak.

The number of Covid patients receiving treatment is heading towards the peak the UK witnessed in April, according to reports. Hospitals in the south of England have seen a “real rise in pressure”, with paramedics in the capital receiving on average a staggering 8,000 call-outs a day. Boxing Day 2020 is being hailed as one of London Ambulance Service’s (LAS) ‘busiest ever days’.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said, quote: “We’re seeing a real rise in the pressure for hospital services, but also other types of NHS services as well… ambulance trusts, in particular, are coming under extreme pressure, as are community and mental health services”.

Referring to London and the south, Ms Cordery added: “Part of the issue is many more people coming through the door with Covid, but also people coming through the door with other conditions as well.” The 7,918 calls received by LAS on December 26, 2020, was a rise of more than 2,500 on the 5,217 received on the same day last year.

