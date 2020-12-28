POLICE warning over floodwater dangers after car submerges with family inside.

A family made a lucky escape in Nottingham after their car submerged in floodwater on December 22, on Eakring Road in Mansfield at about 4 pm. The car submerged in the freezing water and the doors could not be opened. Luckily the family were able to open the windows and make their way to safety. Nottinghamshire police were able to help the family and recover their vehicle from the water.

Police warned drivers to avoid areas with flooding and advised that even shallow looking flood water can actually be deep and dangerous. It can also hide hazards from view. Drivers are advised to find a different route if they happen upon flood water.

Nottinghamshire Police’s PC Peter Gardiner said, “This was actually our last shift before Christmas so it was a great way to sign off at the end of what has been a really difficult year.

“Ultimately being a police officer is about is keeping the public safe, so it’s really satisfying when we’re able to help people in this way.

“Although this incident was safely resolved, flood water can be extremely dangerous.”

