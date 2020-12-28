YEARS after medical cannabis is legalised families are still paying thousands for medicinal cannabis products for their children.

Families are said to be suffering, having to spend incredible amounts of money to obtain medical cannabis for children with severe epilepsy, and only a handful of NHS prescriptions for it have been handed out since it became legal.

Medical cannabis was declared legal by the government in 2018, although medics want more research carried out before they are happy to prescribe to children. Even with the low THC to high CBD ratio, the full cannabis extract oils are not being prescribed very often.

Many families are fighting to gain access to prescriptions that can be life altering for children. Founder of Maple Tree medical cannabis consultants, Hannah Deacon has been able to gain a prescription for her son Alfie, and now hopes to help other families. According to The Metro, Hannah said, “When the law changed I was so happy because I thought children like Alfie, who are very sick, who have tried all the drugs but have no hope, will be able to use this.

“It’s amazing, his life has changed completely and our lives have changed and that’s why I now feel very strongly that it’s my job to campaign on behalf of other people to get access to this medicine”

It looks like it could be a long road for other families, as until NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) can fully recommend prescribing cannabis, Doctors will be reluctant, or unable to prescribe. Further research will be needed before this can happen.

